Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A child was transported to Jackson County Hospital after JCSO found the child not breathing.

On April 5, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child not breathing.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they performed CPR on the child who was not responsive and the child was transported to Jackson County Hospital.

JCSO said deputies learned that the child had injuries to its body when they arrived on the scene. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division collected items from the location for evidence and conducted interviews.

An investigator went to JCH and observed that the child had injuries connected with child abuse and/or neglect, according to the press release.

JSCO said the child was transported to a Pensacola hospital for care and at this time is in critical condition.

Enough evidence was collected to charge Aaron Pettit and Katelyne Sutton, the child’s parents, with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

On April 8, JCSO and the United States Marshal’s Services Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force took the parents into custody, according to the press release.

This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you have any information about this case to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling 850-482-9624 or you can submit an anonymous tip through our smartphone app through the ‘Submit a Tip’ icon.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.