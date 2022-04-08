Advertisement

Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition

Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.(JCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A child was transported to Jackson County Hospital after JCSO found the child not breathing.

On April 5, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child not breathing.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they performed CPR on the child who was not responsive and the child was transported to Jackson County Hospital.

JCSO said deputies learned that the child had injuries to its body when they arrived on the scene. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division collected items from the location for evidence and conducted interviews.

An investigator went to JCH and observed that the child had injuries connected with child abuse and/or neglect, according to the press release.

JSCO said the child was transported to a Pensacola hospital for care and at this time is in critical condition.

Enough evidence was collected to charge Aaron Pettit and Katelyne Sutton, the child’s parents, with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

On April 8, JCSO and the United States Marshal’s Services Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force took the parents into custody, according to the press release.

This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you have any information about this case to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling 850-482-9624 or you can submit an anonymous tip through our smartphone app through the ‘Submit a Tip’ icon.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
58-year-old man in critical condition after ejected from his car during a crash
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
power outage generic
Outages due to the strong wind
Police are investigating a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex.
Officers respond to reports of gunfire at South Adams St apartment complex

Latest News

Missing Tallahassee woman found dead, TPD arrest roommate
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
TPD investigates a shooting at Fairview Drive and Paul Russel Road
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for Jermaryoun Pressley (left), Jerry Pressley...
3 men wanted in Sunday shooting at Thomasville convenience store
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman injured in Jackson Bluff Road parking lot shooting