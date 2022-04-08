Advertisement

Second annual Women Veterans Unite retreat to take place this weekend

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The second annual Women Veterans Unite retreat will take place in Crawfordville this weekend.

The newly-formed non-profit brings together local ladies who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The 2022 program will include meditation and yoga, and educational courses for creating a healthy lifestyle. It will also feature Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, a Board-Certified internal medicine physician and work-life integration researcher, as its keynote speaker.

Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 sharp at Sherlock Springs located at 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road in Crawfordville.

It is free and open to all women veterans. To register, email womenvunite@gmail.com.

Women Veterans Unite received its 501(c)(3) status in Fall of 2021.

