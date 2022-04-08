Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a man after they say the body of Cecilia Lopez-Quessada was located in a wooded area off Tower Road.

Lopez-Quessada was reported missing on April 5 after she didn’t show up to work on Monday or Tuesday.

Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area. Police described Barrett as Lopez-Quessada’s longtime roommate, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says Barrett confessed to strangling Lopez-Quessada after she confronted him about missing money and tried to kick him out of the home. Additionally, he went about his day working as a handyman for several Tallahassee residents and even met up with a friend to drink beer that night after disposing of her body, the affidavit states.

Police say after consulting with the state attorney’s office, they were confident in the evidence they have to charge Barrett with Lopez-Quessada’s murder.

According to neighbors, the two had been in a long-term relationship and shared a room for many years.

“I just couldn’t wrap my mind around how she was missing, why she was missing,” said her neighbor Michelle Rodgers.

The thoughts that ran through Michelle Rodgers mind after she heard the news that her neighbor Cecilia Lopez-Quessada was missing from her home on McCord Boulevard in Northwest Tallahassee.

“Why, you know, why is my friend missing so it was scary, it was unsettling,” Roberts said.

Now, her neighbor of 10 years, known for her kindness, is gone.

“That’s what I want to remember. How sweet and giving of a person she was and she’ll be greatly missed in this neighborhood,” Roberts said.

A TPD spokesperson says they have been working to bring her killer to justice.

“You know any time that you have a murder, it’s heartbreaking for the community and for the family, and we’re always going to work diligently and quickly to bring justice to the families,” public information officer Heather Merritt says.

The news prompted another neighbor, Sarah Sims, to leave flowers on her doorstep.

“I’m losing her mama to dementia so I can only imagine what James is feeling right now,” said her neighbor Sarah Sims.

Sims hopes Cecilia’s son feels the support.

“I know she won’t see them but I hope he does and it brings a little small to his face to know that his mama was so cared for and loved just to know that people really and truly adore her,” Sims said.

TPD has been in contact with the family throughout the entire process.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on investigative leads and forensic evidence.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

