Greenwood man killed in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County

A 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 69 and Chips drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was driving in the northbound lane of State Road 69 around 10:30 a.m., approaching the intersection, when an SUV entered the intersection and collided with the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV and the driver was ejected from his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead and the 59-year-old SUV driver and 45-year-old and 10-year-old passengers all suffered from minor injuries, according to FHP.

