Advertisement

TPD investigates a shooting at Fairview Drive and Paul Russel Road

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Fairview Drive and Paul Russel.

TPD told WCTV the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. and one male victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made and the suspect is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, please call 850-891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
58-year-old man in critical condition after ejected from his car during a crash
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
power outage generic
Outages due to the strong wind
Police are investigating a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex.
Officers respond to reports of gunfire at South Adams St apartment complex

Latest News

It was cold again Sunday morning, but warmer temperatures will make a comeback soon....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 10
It was cold again Sunday morning, but warmer temperatures will make a comeback soon....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 10
Police are investigating a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex.
Officers respond to reports of gunfire at South Adams St apartment complex
power outage generic
Outages due to the strong wind
Millions of dollars are sent to Jackson, Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
DeSantis funds over $23 million to support Panhandle Community