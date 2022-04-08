TPD investigates a shooting at Fairview Drive and Paul Russel Road
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Fairview Drive and Paul Russel.
TPD told WCTV the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. and one male victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrest has been made and the suspect is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about the incident, please call 850-891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.
