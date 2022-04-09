58-year-old man in critical condition after ejected from his car during a crash

Panama City, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was left in critical condition Friday evening after being ejected from his car during a crash in Bay County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving his Pickup Truck eastbound on State Road 390 around 8:26 p.m. when the Panama City Department was attempting to overtake him.

The Pickup ran off the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier wall and a utility pole.

The FHP said the driver was ejected and came to rest partially underneath the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch, according to the press release.

