Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 9

The weekend will remain nice with cooler morning lows sticking around. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning started on the chill side with temperatures mainly in the 40s, but are expected to warm up into the upper 60s near the coast to near 70 for the day. The below-normal temperatures will stick around Sunday morning with morning lows back to near 40 inland with highs warmer and into the upper 70s.

High pressure at the surface will move east of the area late Sunday. This change will allow the wind flow to become more southerly and increase the moisture at the surface. In response, temperatures will increase - especially the morning lows.

The next cold front may arrive Thursday and, therefore, increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms. By that point in the week, morning lows will be in the 60s with highs in the 80s.

