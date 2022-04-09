Clean up continues in South Georgia after severe weather

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Clean up stretched into day two in Thomasville following severe weather Wednesday, with more trees and debris being removed from the south side of the city.

For homeowners that live off South Pinetree Boulevard, Wednesday night’s heavy winds and rain brought major headaches this week. Many, like the Taylors who live on Live Oak were lucky enough to not experience any damage. However, they weren’t spared the terror as the storm passed through.

“I was sitting on the couch and I kind of dozed off for a second and I heard something really loud slam up against our sliding glass door and I actually thought it had broken it,” said Mrs. Taylor.

She shared that aside from a few limbs and branches down in her yard, she was barely affected by the severe weather. Just a few doors down, however, one family of four had several trees fall through the roof.

Taylor says she was relieved to hear that majority of the home’s occupants including two small children were not present at the time of the damage. Crews worked to removed the trees from the home Friday morning, with relatives and friends stopping by to access the aftermath.

A friend of the family said the man of the house was inside during the storm, but thankfully unharmed when the trees fell through. The home received the most significant damage in the neighborhood, with another neighbor losing two sheds in their backyard.

While city officials share clean up throughout the community may take a while, residents continue to say they’re just thankful no one was injured.

