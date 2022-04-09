Advertisement

DeSantis funds over $23 million to support Panhandle Community

Millions of dollars are sent to Jackson, Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Millions of dollars for infrastructure are being sent to Wakulla, Franklin and Jackson counties as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Northwest Florida communities would receive money through the Rural Infrastructure Fund and Community Development Block Grant programs.

The Rural Infrastructure Fund, which is administered by the DEO, helps rural towns plan, prepare, and finance infrastructure projects. Jobs are created, capital investment is made, and rural economies are strengthened and diversified as a result of funded projects.

“Robust resources and infrastructure improvements created by each of the projects awarded today are invaluable to Northwest Florida communities that are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Michael and other challenges,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Disaster mitigation plays a vital role in developing stronger and more resilient communities,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “Today’s announcement is another example of Governor DeSantis’ commitment to ensuring that Florida’s Panhandle is equipped to withstand and recover from all disasters. The Division is proud to partner with DEO in supporting mitigation efforts that will lessen the impacts of future disasters.”

For more information about the Rural Infrastructure Fund Grant Program, please visit //FloridaJobs.org/RIF. For more information about the CDBG-CV Program, please visit FloridaJobs.org/CDBG-CV. For more information about the HMGP Match Program, please visit RebuildFlorida.gov.

