High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a classroom.(hansslegers via canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A high school student was arrested after he reportedly attacked a teacher and assaulted her when the two were discussing his grades.

KVVU reports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to Eldorado High School Thursday afternoon, where a teacher was injured.

Arriving officers were directed to a classroom where a female teacher was being treated by medical personnel for multiple injuries, police said.

According to the LVMPD, an investigation by the department’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a 16-year-old student entered to talk about his grades.

At some point, police say, the student got violent and began punching the teacher and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Police said the student left the classroom after the attack, and another school employee later found the teacher.

Police were able to identify the student, and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in a nearby neighborhood.

According to police, the 16-year-old was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges that included attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

