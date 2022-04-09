Officers respond to reports of gunfire at South Adams St apartment complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers responded to an apartment complex off South Adams Street Saturday afternoon following reports of gunfire.

According to TPD, two men reportedly fired handguns inside the complex at 3025 South Adams Street just before 3:30 p.m.

The two men have not been located, officers said. There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

According to a witness who lived in the complex, residents were told to shelter inside their homes as officers arrived on scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.