TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our area is experiencing power outages at this time, here is the list of where those outages stand:

Tallahassee: 564

Swannee Valley: 66

Tri County Electric: 598

Georgia Power: 36

Grady EMC: 372

Talquin: 19

Thomasville Power: 851

Duke Energy:3

