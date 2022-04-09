Tallahassee golfers, surgeon impressed with Tiger Wood’s Masters performance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of golf’s greatest players is writing an incredible new chapter at the 86th Masters Tournament. Tiger Woods made the cut Friday after finishing with a 74 at Augusta National Golf Club, just over a year after suffering devastating injuries in a car crash.

Woods suffered two compound fractures in his leg. The recovery would be long and arduous. Even just a week ago, it wasn’t clear if Woods would play in the Masters. But he decided to give it a go, and came out swinging.

Brad McGuire is a volunteer at Tallahassee’s Jake Gathier Golf Course. Like so many others, he was shocked to here the legend would give it a go.

“Never in my wildest dreams would Tiger be playing in the Masters,” he said.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jason Oberste also found it remarkable Woods was competing on golf’s biggest stage.

“Often times it’s a career ending injury for a major athlete,” he said.

Dr. Oberste sees many rehabbing athletes at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic. He said Tiger faced incredible odds to hit greens again.

“I suspect he’ll be grimacing throughout the round, but if you follow Tiger you know he has that edge that many people don’t,” he said.

Tiger’s impressive play also serves as inspiration for anyone facing a setback in life.

“He gives you the feeling that you can do it, if you want to come back you can come back,” McGuire said.

This marked the 22nd straight time Woods made the weekend cut in Augusta, but this might be the most improbably of them all.

