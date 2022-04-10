Advertisement

2022 Seminoles debut in Garnet and Gold Spring Game

Florida State Quarterback Jordan Travis awaits the snap at the 2022 Garnet and Gold Spring Game.
Florida State Quarterback Jordan Travis awaits the snap at the 2022 Garnet and Gold Spring Game.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seminole fans got their first chance to take a look at the 2022 Florida State Football team on Saturday as the ‘Noles offense racked up 38 points at the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Game.

The format included two traditional scrimmage quarters followed by the “Main Event” which featured guest coaches Danny Kannell and Peter Boulware calling plays against EJ Manuel and Bryant McFadden. FSU’s offense started slow but its first signs of life came in the form of Trey Benson. The Oregon transfer running back led the way for Seminole ball carriers with 77 yards on seven touches including a long of 22.

Jordan Travis led the passing attack for Florida State, going 7-13 for 71 yards but backup Tate Rodemaker fetched the game’s only touchdown pass on 5-11 passing for 64 yards. As the offense found its groove so too did the playmakers with Lawrence Toafili, DJ Williams and Mycah Pittman all finding the endzone.

“Seeing the response from the offense and being able to create some of the explosive plays there in the second quarter, it’s what you want in a spring game,” remarked Head Coach Mike Norvell of his team’s performance. “[There were] good things on both sides of the ball and I like seeing some of our newcomers have that first experience in front of our fans.”

Defensively FSU was led up front by Jared Verse and Malakai Menzer who both registered two solo sacks with LB Stephen Dix Jr. also recording six tackles (three solo).

The ‘Noles will hold one more practice on Tuesday, April 12th before heading into the offseason.

