Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were below average once again with Sunday morning temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the 40s in many Big Bend and South Georgia locations as of 7 a.m. In fact, the morning temperatures resembled the normal morning lows in January and February according to data from the National Weather Service. Sunshine will stick around again Sunday, but high temperatures will be warmer than Saturday - in the lower 70s near the coast to the upper 70s inland.

High pressure at the surface will shift east of the viewing area later Sunday and will start the wind shift from out of the west to southwest to south. This change will pull in warmer air and moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and begin to increase the morning lows starting Monday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s (mainly inland) Monday but increase into the 60s by mid week. High temperatures will also increase into the 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front is still forecast to approach the eastern U.S. by early Thursday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Models do not agree on what happens after Thursday, but at least a slight chance of showers will be in place.

