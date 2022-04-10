Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 10

It was cold again Sunday morning, but warmer temperatures will make a comeback soon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were below average once again with Sunday morning temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the 40s in many Big Bend and South Georgia locations as of 7 a.m. In fact, the morning temperatures resembled the normal morning lows in January and February according to data from the National Weather Service. Sunshine will stick around again Sunday, but high temperatures will be warmer than Saturday - in the lower 70s near the coast to the upper 70s inland.

High pressure at the surface will shift east of the viewing area later Sunday and will start the wind shift from out of the west to southwest to south. This change will pull in warmer air and moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and begin to increase the morning lows starting Monday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s (mainly inland) Monday but increase into the 60s by mid week. High temperatures will also increase into the 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front is still forecast to approach the eastern U.S. by early Thursday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Models do not agree on what happens after Thursday, but at least a slight chance of showers will be in place.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
58-year-old man in critical condition after ejected from his car during a crash
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
power outage generic
Outages due to the strong wind
Police are investigating a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex.
Officers respond to reports of gunfire at South Adams St apartment complex

Latest News

It was cold again Sunday morning, but warmer temperatures will make a comeback soon....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 10
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 9
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 9
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 9
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 9
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast April 8, 2022