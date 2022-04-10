Honor chair dedicated to unreturned veterans unveiled at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new monument was unveiled at the Florida Capitol Saturday: an Honor Chair dedicated to the more than 80,000 Americans who are still unaccounted for after serving their country.

The chair will remain empty, awaiting their return.

“To the families of those still missing, it is a symbol of our commitment and continued advocacy to bring them home,” said Richard Malfitano, Rolling Thunder Florida Chapter president. “And to remind them that they will never be forgotten.”

For family members, forgetting is not an option.

One attendee, Pam Cain, shared the story of her father, Oscar Mauterer.

“I know how dedicated he was to his country,” Cain said. “He volunteered to go.”

Mauterer served in the Vietnam War and is still missing in action.

His plane was shot down flying over Laos in 1966, when Cain was just 12 years old.

“Back in those days, it was a very divided country, a lot of protests,” Cain said. “We lived very isolated. We didn’t know other families.”

Now, Cain says, there is so much more support for and connection between families of unreturned veterans. She said being part of this community has been a silver lining.

“It’s enriched my life,” Cain said. “That probably wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t lost my dad, but I’d sure like to get as many of them back as we can.”

Pam said her dad was a very humble man, who would not consider himself a hero. But she believes he would be pleased to see that so much has been done for those missing in action in the years since he

