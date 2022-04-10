Advertisement

UPDATE: two killed, including 6-year-old, in Suwannee Co. I-75 crash

Delays are expected due to road blockage.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
UPDATE: Two people died in a crash on I-75 in Suwannee County Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Two more young children suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to a FHP press release.

Troopers responded to mile marker 440 around 11:20 a.m. to a two vehicle crash.

A 28-year-old driver in a SUV from Wimauma, Fla., attempted to change lines while driving northbound. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling “at a higher rate of speed than other northbound traffic.”

The vehicle reportedly collided with the rear of another SUV and overturned.

The report shows everyone in the vehicle was ejected during the incident.

The driver and a 6-year-old girl were taken to Lake City Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Two boys, ages 8 and 4, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The crash shut down all lanes of travel on I-75 for some time.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook about a vehicle crash with multiple injuries on Interstate 75 northbound mile marker 441.

According to the post, all lanes were closed but Florida Highway Patrol has since opened one lane northbound.

SCFR says delays are expected and ask drivers to use caution.

No further information was released.

