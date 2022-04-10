Two seriously injured in a 4 vehicle crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Road 26 Saturday evening that involved 4 vehicles and seriously injured 2 people including a one-year-old.

Around 6:35 p.m., a pickup truck traveling eastbound on State Road 26 came to a stop in traffic. Behind it, two more vehicles, a Sportscar and a Sedan, came to a stop.

According to FHP, another Sportscar failed to notice the stopped vehicles ahead resulting in a crash.

The force from the crash caused all the vehicles to crash into each other.

The driver of the Sedan (the first car involved in the accident) has minor injuries, while the other two passengers, including a one-year-old, have critical injuries.

