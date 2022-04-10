Advertisement

Two seriously injured in a 4 vehicle crash in Gilchrist County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Road 26 Saturday evening that involved 4 vehicles and seriously injured 2 people including a one-year-old.

Around 6:35 p.m., a pickup truck traveling eastbound on State Road 26 came to a stop in traffic. Behind it, two more vehicles, a Sportscar and a Sedan, came to a stop.

According to FHP, another Sportscar failed to notice the stopped vehicles ahead resulting in a crash.

The force from the crash caused all the vehicles to crash into each other.

The driver of the Sedan (the first car involved in the accident) has minor injuries, while the other two passengers, including a one-year-old, have critical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
58-year-old man in critical condition after ejected from his car during a crash
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
power outage generic
Outages due to the strong wind
Police are investigating a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex.
Officers respond to reports of gunfire at South Adams St apartment complex

Latest News

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
58-year-old man in critical condition after ejected from his car during a crash
A 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County.
Greenwood man killed in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Jackson County crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
28-year-old Madison County woman killed after pulling out in front of semi-truck