Woodgate residents plant sunflowers for Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine and have become a symbol of the country’s resistance against Russian forces. On Sunday, Woodgate residents planted sunflower seeds in their yards to show support for Ukraine.

“I know that Ukraine is kind of having a tough time and I wanted to support them by doing this,” 7-year-old Woodgate resident McKinley Hill said.

Hill is one of the organizers of the event.

“We thought it would be nice to do the Ukraine flower to support them,” she said.

Residents say they’ve been shocked and saddened to watch the war unfold in Ukraine.

“I think it’s an unimaginable tragedy,” said resident Chris Inger. “And the more you see, the more it overwhelms me.”

Inger said she believes even the small act of planting flowers can make a difference, helping Ukrainians living in Tallahassee feel supported.

“I think it’s very vital that all of the citizens of Tallahassee, of Woodgate, regardless of where they’re from, that they feel a sense of support for the people that are suffering Ukraine and their families that are living here.”

For now, the seeds don’t look like much, but come summertime, residents hope there will be sunflowers springing up across the neighborhood.

“Hopefully in a couple of months, they’ll be blooming here in our neighborhood,” resident Emily Roach said. “And we’ll continue to think about the people in Ukraine.”

