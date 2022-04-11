Advertisement

Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister

Fiona the hippo is about to become a big sister, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Monday that hippo Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is pregnant again.

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team. “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

According to the zoo, Bibi is on hormone supplements and will receive regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of her fetus.

The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said they weren’t planning to welcome another baby hippo this soon, but nature found a way.

“Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable,” Gorsuch said. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

The zoo will be sharing updates on Bibi and baby preparations in the months leading up to the birth.

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive in late summer 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: 14-year-old was behind wheel in fatal Hamilton Co. crash, survivors now stable
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO found liable in wrongful arrest, ordered to pay motorist more than $250K
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
DeSantis signs bill addressing ‘Fatherhood crisis’

Latest News

A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his...
Teen student charged with sexual assault, attempted murder in alleged attack on his teacher
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
High food prices are stretching some people to the limits of their budgets.
Inflation impacts consumers
A man probed for possible shooting connection posted videos discussing violence.
GRAPHIC: Person of interest sought in NY subway shooting