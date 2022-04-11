Advertisement

UPDATE: Man arrested for Jackson Bluff Road parking lot shooting

According to police, Maurice Smith was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon...
According to police, Maurice Smith was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and displaying a firearm during a felony. He was arrested Sunday, April 10, and taken to the Leon County Jail without incident.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a parking lot shooting on Jackson Bluff Road on April 7.

According to police, Maurice Smith was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and displaying a firearm during a felony. He was arrested Sunday, April 10, and taken to the Leon County Jail without incident.

The shooting happened Thursday, April 7, around 4:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Jackson Bluff Rd. Multiple people were arguing in a parking lot of an apartment complex when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot a woman, TPD says.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

