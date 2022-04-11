Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: April 3, 2022

"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Updated: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delays are expected due to road blockage.
UPDATE: two killed, including 6-year-old, in Suwannee Co. I-75 crash
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Havana.
Woman shot and airlifted to the hospital following incident in Havana
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dead after being hit by a truck in Florida
Police are investigating a shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex.
Officers respond to reports of gunfire at South Adams St apartment complex
Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition

Latest News

"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South...
The Usual Suspects: April 10, 2022
The Usual Suspects: April 10, 2022
The Usual Suspects April 3, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Jon Harris Public Policy Director for Equality Florida speaks at a press...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over Parental Rights in Education law