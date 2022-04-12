Advertisement

Lowndes hires Thomasville’s Zach Grage as Head Football Coach

Thomasville Bulldogs football
Thomasville Bulldogs football(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday the Lowndes County School Board voted to approve Thomasville Head Coach Zach Grage as the new Head Coach of the Vikings. This coming just two weeks after former head man Jamey Dubose stepped down to be closer to his family.

Grage had been the head coach of the Thomasville Bulldogs since the 2016 season with the ‘Dogs advancing to the 2A GHSA State Championship in 2021. Prior to his time in the Rose City, Grage served as Head Coach for one season at Gilmer after a six year stint as an assistant at Colquitt County.

Grage was introduced to the public at Lowndes High Tuesday evening.

More details as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Havana.
Woman shot and airlifted to the hospital following incident in Havana
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: 14-year-old was behind wheel in fatal Hamilton Co. crash, survivors now stable
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO found liable in wrongful arrest, ordered to pay motorist more than $250K
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
According to police, Maurice Smith was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon...
UPDATE: Man arrested for Jackson Bluff Road parking lot shooting

Latest News

FAMU Football hosts 2022 Orange and Green Spring Game
FAMU Football hosts 2022 Orange and Green Game
Florida State Quarterback Jordan Travis awaits the snap at the 2022 Garnet and Gold Spring Game.
2022 Seminoles debut in Garnet and Gold Spring Game
During his 17 years as coach, Mark Krikorian led the Seminoles to three national titles: 2014,...
Noles 247: A glimpse into negotiations between FSU and Mark Krikorian before his resignation
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell speaks at the 2021 ACC Kickoff.
Full Interview: One-on-One with Florida State’s Mike Norvell