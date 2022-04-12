Lowndes hires Thomasville’s Zach Grage as Head Football Coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday the Lowndes County School Board voted to approve Thomasville Head Coach Zach Grage as the new Head Coach of the Vikings. This coming just two weeks after former head man Jamey Dubose stepped down to be closer to his family.

Grage had been the head coach of the Thomasville Bulldogs since the 2016 season with the ‘Dogs advancing to the 2A GHSA State Championship in 2021. Prior to his time in the Rose City, Grage served as Head Coach for one season at Gilmer after a six year stint as an assistant at Colquitt County.

Grage was introduced to the public at Lowndes High Tuesday evening.

More details as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.