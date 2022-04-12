Advertisement

Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, April 12

Warmer temperatures will remain along with a chance of showers & storms starting Thursday through the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quiet weather continues for the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday night and Wednesday. The Wednesday morning low will be near 60 with a daytime high of the lower 80s.

The severe threat will continue in the middle of the country Thursday night and Wednesday, but will weaken considerably Thursday as we’ll see a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has still placed the western portions of the area under a level 1 (out of 5) threat of severe weather. The threat of damaging wind gusts is low but not zero.

A cold front is expected to stall across the region; therefore, Friday through Sunday will stay warm and a bit unsettled with a chance of mainly afternoon scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Havana.
Woman shot and airlifted to the hospital following incident in Havana
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: 14-year-old was behind wheel in fatal Hamilton Co. crash, survivors now stable
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO found liable in wrongful arrest, ordered to pay motorist more than $250K
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
According to police, Maurice Smith was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon...
UPDATE: Man arrested for Jackson Bluff Road parking lot shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Rob’s Tuesday Noon Forecast: April 12, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Rob's Tuesday Noon Forecast: April 12, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: April 12, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: April 12, 2022