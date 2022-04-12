Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, April 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quiet weather continues for the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday night and Wednesday. The Wednesday morning low will be near 60 with a daytime high of the lower 80s.

The severe threat will continue in the middle of the country Thursday night and Wednesday, but will weaken considerably Thursday as we’ll see a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has still placed the western portions of the area under a level 1 (out of 5) threat of severe weather. The threat of damaging wind gusts is low but not zero.

A cold front is expected to stall across the region; therefore, Friday through Sunday will stay warm and a bit unsettled with a chance of mainly afternoon scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

