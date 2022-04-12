Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO found liable in wrongful arrest, ordered to pay motorist more than $250K
Leon County School Board votes to uphold Burgess suspension
Sedrick Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.
Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: 14-year-old was behind wheel in fatal Hamilton Co. crash, survivors now stable

Latest News

Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Health and technology experts look for better building ventilation
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later