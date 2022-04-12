Advertisement

UPDATE: 14-year-old was behind wheel in fatal Hamilton Co. crash, survivors now stable

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old Jasper boy has died and two other teens suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 137 Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on CR 137, just east of SE 50th Drive. FHP says a truck traveling eastbound on CR 137 failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.

The crash report says the truck then exited the north shoulder of the road, overturning several times as it exited the roadway. The driver and front passenger were both ejected from the truck as a result.

FHP says the 14-year-old boy driving the truck was pronounced dead on the scene, while both passengers were flown to Shands Hospital in Gainesville in critical condition. The passengers were both boys from Jasper. One of them is 16 years old while the other is 15.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the boys were stable at Shands Hospital.

FHP says next of kin has been notified about the crash. When the crash happened, CR 137 was blocked for the investigation, but troopers say the road has reopened at this point.

EDITOR’S NOTE: WCTV’s original story on this crash said a 16-year-old boy was driving the truck. FHP corrected its press release from earlier in the day when it provided an update on the condition of the passengers. This story has been updated with those corrections from the agency.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO found liable in wrongful arrest, ordered to pay motorist more than $250K
Leon County School Board votes to uphold Burgess suspension
Sedrick Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.
Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest

Latest News

Delays are expected due to road blockage.
UPDATE: two killed, including 6-year-old, in Suwannee Co. I-75 crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Two seriously injured in a 4 vehicle crash in Gilchrist County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
58-year-old man in critical condition after ejected from his car during a crash
A 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County.
Greenwood man killed in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County