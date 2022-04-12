UPDATE: 14-year-old was behind wheel in fatal Hamilton Co. crash, survivors now stable

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old Jasper boy has died and two other teens suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 137 Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on CR 137, just east of SE 50th Drive. FHP says a truck traveling eastbound on CR 137 failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.

The crash report says the truck then exited the north shoulder of the road, overturning several times as it exited the roadway. The driver and front passenger were both ejected from the truck as a result.

FHP says the 14-year-old boy driving the truck was pronounced dead on the scene, while both passengers were flown to Shands Hospital in Gainesville in critical condition. The passengers were both boys from Jasper. One of them is 16 years old while the other is 15.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the boys were stable at Shands Hospital.

FHP says next of kin has been notified about the crash. When the crash happened, CR 137 was blocked for the investigation, but troopers say the road has reopened at this point.

EDITOR’S NOTE: WCTV’s original story on this crash said a 16-year-old boy was driving the truck. FHP corrected its press release from earlier in the day when it provided an update on the condition of the passengers. This story has been updated with those corrections from the agency.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.