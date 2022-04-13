Advertisement

Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and saw the unresponsive children late Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By FREIDA FRISARO and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.

Police say Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore” when they arrived at the apartment Tuesday night.

The officers said they found the 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl on a bed, where their arms, legs and neck were tied up.

They tried to resuscitate the children until a Miami Fire Rescue crew arrived and pronounced them dead.

