2 men injured in Ocala Road shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says two men were injured in a shooting at The Hub Apartments on Ocala Road Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex at 5:11 p.m. after TPD received calls about multiple shots being fired in the area. Police say they found a man with a minor gunshot wound at the scene, and another man walked into a local hospital with a similar injury.

TPD’s incident report states that a fight led to the shooting. The department says this is an open and active case. Police did not provide any suspect information in the incident report.

