Ashley HomeStore distribution center breaks ground in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A new Ashley HomeStore furniture distribution center will employ nearly 100 people in Thomasville.

Officials say the groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday morning for the new state-of-the-art facility is important in more ways than one, as Ashley becomes the first business to break ground in Thomasville’s Red Hills Business Park.

For Thomasville native Russell Turner, whose company operates more than 20 Ashley Furniture HomeStores from Alabama to Virginia, expanding his distribution center in his hometown was a no-brainer.

“It just made sense. It’s where I live and we love Thomasville and Thomas County, and so we just want to keep expanding here,” he said.

Turner shared he wants to continue giving back to his community, and he couldn’t think of a better way to do it than with the expansion.

Shelley Zorn, the economic developer for the Payroll Development Authority, says the new Ashley HomeStore furniture distribution center will usher in 95 jobs and is the result of a $20 million investment.

She shared that Turner could have invested anywhere, but he chose Thomasville. Zorn says that decision is a big step for the community, one that will continue to grow the city.

“Jobs mean homes. Jobs mean people, and they can support their families. So, for us, it’s more than just the job numbers, it’s the people behind it,” she said.

Turner shared that being the first business to break ground in the new business district did not scare him at all, but instead it excites him to be able to set the standard for a future community full of thriving businesses right here in his hometown.

