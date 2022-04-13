Advertisement

Donkey on the loose shot and killed after deputies failed to corral it, authorities say

FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.
FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A donkey on the loose in Florida was killed after deputies were unable to corral the animal.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to respond to reports of a donkey Tuesday around noon.

Deputies tried several times to coral it but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office says they were told their assistance was no longer needed when an independent livestock contractor arrived to help.

The sheriff’s office later learned the independent livestock contractor shot and killed the donkey.

“Santa Rosa County is known for having a large population of livestock, and (it) is a deep-rooted part of our culture. Because of this, we are deeply troubled by this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office has assigned this investigation to its major crimes division.

“The safety and care of animals has been and remains of the utmost importance to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. has been identified by Thomasville PD as the suspect in an officer...
UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been...
FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Sedrick Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.
Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice...
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post