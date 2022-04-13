‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was awarded a quarter million dollars after a jury found the Leon County Sheriff’s Office liable for his wrongful arrest.

A sheriff’s deputy arrested Miles Evora in 2018 on charges of possessing crack cocaine. Later tests revealed that substance was actually sugar.

Evora said winning this civil case is the first step towards justice.

“By the grace of God, we got here.” Evora said. “And I’m thankful the truth came out.”

Evora’s attorneys said there were several issues with the field drug test the deputy performed, which the deputy said came back positive for cocaine.

“Not the least of which was there was never any photographic or video graphic evidence that the test actually existed,” attorney Ryan Molaghad said.

Later tests revealed that substances was frosting from a pastry.

“It was a flake of sugar, no bigger than the tip of a pen,” Evora said.

Body camera video taken by a TPD officer who arrived on scene does not show the struggle between Deputy Dills and Evora, which resulted in Dills tasing Evora.

At the time, the LCSH did not yet have body cameras.

A jury concluded that Dill caused Evora injuries and did not have probable cause to restrain him.

“I felt like I was being taken advantage of,” Evora said. “And I had no voice.”

Evora and his attorneys said they’re grateful to jurors for taking the case seriously.

“To ultimately have Mr. Evora’s name vindicated and Mr. Evora getting the justice that he deserves--that’s what we’re most proud about,” attorney Paul Aloise said.

In a statement, LSCO said it respects the jury’s verdict and that no decision has been made regarding an appeal. A spokesperson says deputy Dills was not disciplined and still works at LSCO.

