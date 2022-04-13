Advertisement

Lake City man arrested for fatal Perry shooting, police say

Elijah Eggert faces charges of negligent manslaughter, use of a firearm while intoxicated,...
Elijah Eggert faces charges of negligent manslaughter, use of a firearm while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and discharging a firearm in a public or residential area.(Perry Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department says it has arrested a Lake City man in connection to a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 9.

According to PPD, officers were called to the Gandy Motor Lodge, located at 2239 South Byron Butler Parkway, around 2:55 a.m. on April 9. Officers found the shooting victim in a locked guest room, and they broke in to try to help, the release says.

Officers noticed a gunshot wound in the victim’s torso, but the victim still managed to tell officers the name and description of the man who shot him. According to the release, first responders traveling to the scene saw a man walking north on Highway 19, near the Casa Grande Restaurant at 2135 S. Byron Butler Parkway, and told officers at the motel the description of that person.

The man matched the victim’s description and officers found and identified him as 21-year-old Elijah Gregory Eggert of Lake City, the release says.

Police determined that the victim and Eggert were at the motel together. The victim was taken to Doctors Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, PPD says.

Police say Eggert and the victim were acquaintances and were in Perry to visit a mutual friend a few hours before the shooting.

PPD recovered the gun used in the shooting, along with pieces of evidence. Eggert faces charges of negligent manslaughter, use of a firearm while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and discharging a firearm in a public or residential area.

PPD says Eggert was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

