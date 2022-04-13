Advertisement

Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance

A lifelong dream has come true for a Madison man: Sedrick Revels will appear on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday!
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lifelong dream has come true for a Madison man: Sedrick Revels will appear on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday!

WCTV caught up with Revels at his job in Thomasville before the episode featuring him airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on our channel.

Revels said he grew up watching the game show and has always enjoyed taking a crack at the puzzles.

Recently, he was watching the show with his 12-year-old daughter, and she suggested that Revels should audition to be a contestant.

Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.

“I was kind of like shocked a little bit. I didn’t really even want to kind of believe it. It was like ‘Is this a prank or something?’ but it was real,” he said. “You see the email and all that kind of stuff, and then you go through the whole, ‘Yeah, I really am going to California to be on the Wheel of Fortune.’”

Revels said not only has this opportunity given him the chance to fly for the first time in his life, but it’s also been a great experience to share with his family.

