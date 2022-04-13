Advertisement

Mikes’ evening forecast April 13, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was fairly quiet with warmer temperatures and a few more clouds across the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday afternoon. The weather will be on the mild side again as a storm system approaches the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A very low risk is in place across our western counties of damaging wind gusts. Rain chances will be on the rise Thursday morning but, as the front is forecast to stall in the region, low-end rain chances will remain Friday through Sunday.

Rain chances will increase again to 50% Monday, but drier weather will make a comeback next Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80.

