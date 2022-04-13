Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. has been identified by Thomasville PD as the suspect in an officer...
UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been...
FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Sedrick Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.
Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice...
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post