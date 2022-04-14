Advertisement

Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

By Tristan Ruppert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Some high school seniors in Alabama are saying the punishments they’ve received from school administrators for a senior prank are too harsh.

The students planned the prank through a Snapchat group message, according to WBRC. The idea was that students from two different high schools would attend the other school for the day. Close to two dozen students from Chilton County High School and Jemison High School participated. Now, several feel the consequences for the prank are over the top.

“My scholarships are in jeopardy because of this,” Haileigh Greer, a senior at Jemison High School, said.

Greer was not the only Jemison senior who participated in the senior prank. Kathryn Blow did as well, and believes the district’s punishment is far too harsh for what they call a harmless prank.

“I just don’t think that’s very fair. I think it’s really blown out of proportion,” Blow said.

Some Chilton County High School students agree. That includes Colby Hughes, who says past pranks were way worse.

“Past classes have peed on the gym floor, put desks on the ceiling, and pigs in the school, and all we did was swap schools and we got suspended for three days -- goes on our transcripts, all of that,” Hughes said.

Several students fear this will hurt their grades and chances to pick up scholarships. While Greer knows the students must face punishment, she never suspected she would be stripped of her passion -- softball.

“I don’t mind the three day suspension. I understand,” she said. “But we shouldn’t have gotten kicked off the teams. I mean, I have played softball since I was 8 and I got kicked off my senior year.”

Some people argued online that this is about student safety, and that’s why the district must be so strict.

Students like Chilton County Senior Austin Knight believe that isn’t the responsibility of the senior class.

“I think that’s the main thing they are upset about. It’s not our fault that your security is not as good,” Knight said.

WBRC reached out to the district for a comment.

Superintendent Jason Griffin stated, “Due to safety protocols, employee and student privacy rights, I will be unable to provide a statement or response.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Miccosukee Road that leaves a car on it's side.
UPDATE: Miccosukkee Roadblock cleared after crash left a car on its side
knife with police lights
Man arrested for domestic violence after getting stabbed in a fight with girlfriend
Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Local coach builds a homemade pole vault to train students for track meets.
Track And Field Coach Teaches Students How To Pole Vault In Her Front Yard

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to...
Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses
A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to...
Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses
Bird flu is affecting bald eagles in Georgia. Officials say three have recently been found dead.
Bald eagles infected with bird flu, at least 3 dead, officials say
For national victim's rights week, LSCO teamed up with LCS to teach students how to solve...
LCSO teaches young students ways to peacefully solve problems