Bainbridge Boys Soccer’s Mason Ard signs with Thomas University

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two days away from the Bainbridge Bearcats’ opening round matchup against Islands in the GHSA 4A Boys Soccer Tournament, Mason Ard was making a decision about his less immediate future as the ‘Cats star signed a scholarship to play soccer for NAIA’s Thomas Night Hawks right down Highway 84 in Thomasville.

While staying close to home is a plus, the decision to go to TU was a personal one for Ard as he’ll now follow in the footsteps of his Uncle who also played footy for the Night Hawks.

”It’s definitely a great feeling I’ve waited my whole life for this opportunity,” said Ard after the ceremony which was well attended by friends and family. Ard saying that community has been a big encouragement on his road to TU. “I think that’s what’s kept me grounded and stable in these years playing soccer. I’ve always had a great support system and I think that’s helped me with all my accomplishments these last few years.”

