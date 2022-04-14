FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FSU sent an email to students Wednesday clarifying their stance on frolicking in the Westcott Fountain.

“We want students to celebrate milestones and participate in traditions,” Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Hecht said, “However, we’ve recently seen a disturbing increase in egregious behavior including the extremely dangerous activity of climbing the fountain.”

“These structures were not meant for climbing or standing. Someone could get seriously hurt in a fall or a structure collapse,” Hecht said.

The university recently posted a sign in front of Westcott Fountain prohibiting anyone from entering the fountain.

That sign was stolen within days and students and alums pushed back, with more than 1700 people signing a petition against the new rule.

That petition sought to continue the decades-old tradition of throwing Noles in the fountain on their 21st birthday.

FSU emailed its student addressing the Westcott Fountain celebration tradition. (FSU)

