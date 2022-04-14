Advertisement

FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain

FSU says students can enter Westcott Fountain at ‘your own risk’, no climbing
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been...
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been stolen, according to a Florida State University spokesperson.(Madison Glaser - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FSU sent an email to students Wednesday clarifying their stance on frolicking in the Westcott Fountain.

“We want students to celebrate milestones and participate in traditions,” Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Hecht said, “However, we’ve recently seen a disturbing increase in egregious behavior including the extremely dangerous activity of climbing the fountain.”

“These structures were not meant for climbing or standing. Someone could get seriously hurt in a fall or a structure collapse,” Hecht said.

The university recently posted a sign in front of Westcott Fountain prohibiting anyone from entering the fountain. (here is a link to our original story on the sign/new rule: https://www.wctv.tv/2022/04/07/fountain-flap-fsu-discourages-longstanding-tradition-westcott/ )

That sign was stolen within days (here is the link to our previous story on sign stolen: https://www.wctv.tv/2022/04/11/westcott-fountain-sign-stolen-debate-over-tradition-continues/ ) and students and alums pushed back, with more than 1700 people signing a petition against the new rule.

That petition sought to continue the decades-old tradition of throwing Noles in the fountain on their 21st birthday. (this is the link to the petition: https://www.change.org/p/allow-students-to-be-thrown-into-westcott-for-their-21st?source_location=topic_page

FSU emailed its student addressing the Westcott Fountain celebration tradition.
FSU emailed its student addressing the Westcott Fountain celebration tradition.(FSU)

