UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect who shot at a Thomasville police officer Thursday morning has been captured.

According to deputies, Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. was found in a backyard on Fletcher Street. People living in the area say they saw that officers found him in a shed. Law enforcement says no one was seriously injured as they arrested Alexander, but the suspect was checked out in an ambulance.

Alexander, an 18-year-old from Houston, Texas, was described as a 5-foot 8-inch tall black man with brown eyes. Law enforcement says he was dressed in all black and wielding a rifle.

As of 7:30 a.m., the area near Harper Elementary School was shut down so police could search the area for the suspect. An education official says the school, which is located at 520 Fletcher St., will be closed for the day.

TPD says the officer was shot at around 5 a.m. while making a traffic stop near the area of Bartow and Magnolia streets. Alexander jumped out of the vehicle with a rifle and started shooting at the officer and then escaped on foot, police say.

The sheriff’s office says there was also a woman inside the vehicle with Alexander, and she has been arrested.

WCTV has been able to confirm that the officer who was shot at in this incident was not hit and is OK. A public information officer for TPD says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in this case.

WCTV has a reporter in Thomasville now gathering the latest details.

