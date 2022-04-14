Advertisement

Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found numerous dead animals in his freezer.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding and that several animals, including hers, were located in his freezer.

According to police, the property owner told the woman that a freezer full of dead animals was found in the garage while they were cleaning after Turland and his wife, Brooklyn Beck, had left the state.

Deputies and Animal Control officers entered the property and said they located the freezer, which contained approximately 183 frozen animals of different breeds.

According to the sheriff’s office, dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes and rabbits were among the animals found in the freezer. Several of the animals also appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.

On April 13, deputies were notified that Turland returned to the residence, where he was then taken into custody.

Police said the 43-year-old eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive.

Turland was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty. He was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Ariz.

The sheriff’s office said it is also looking to speak to Turland’s wife regarding the incident.

