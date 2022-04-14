Railroad Square business owners concerned about uptick in break-in attempts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Business owners around Railroad Square say they’re worried about a recent uptick in break-in attempts, and they plan on working together to stop them.

A person was caught in the act on a surveillance camera early Wednesday morning breaking into Tallulah Delta 8 Plus, and the owner says the suspect made off with hundreds of dollars of goods.

“Unfortunately we came into the store and there were police officers here and there had been a break-in, which was really unfortunate,” owner Ashley Guy says. “This store just opened about six months ago, and it’s really, really heartbreaking to see that we had been robbed.”

The suspect was in and out in less than 30 seconds, and Guy says they walked out with about a $1,000 in products.

“The person who broke in did just take product. He didn’t go for the cash, he didn’t go for the tip jar, and our tip jar had money in it. He just knew what he wanted. It was products that are legally psychoactive without the medical card,” Guy says.

This came as no surprise to nearby, longtime business owners who say these break-in attempts trend every couple of months.

”Usually there will be a spree of people trying to break into places, and we all try to heighten our security and make sure our cameras are working and make sure the doors are locked when everybody heads out at night,” Iron Vault owner Brett Fain says.

Fain also told WCTV that the business owners in this area often look to help one another.

“We just got to sort of keep everybody in the loop as far as ‘Hey it’s happening right now, and we got some sketchy things going on and it’s time to spread the word,’” Fain says.

And while Guy appreciates the Tallahassee Police Department’s quick response, she says she would like to see the Railroad Square area have more of a security presence.

TPD did confirm to WCTV the break-in suspect has been arrested, but it did not confirm whether or not they’re seeing a trend in criminal activity at Railroad Square.

