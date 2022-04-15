Advertisement

Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta

Firefighters responded to calls on York Street and Dogwood Circle early Friday morning.
Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department responded to two house fires within three miles of each other early Friday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the first fire broke out at a home on York Street.

The second fire engulfed a home on Dogwood Circle.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

