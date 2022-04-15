Advertisement

K-9 shot, killed during standoff with armed suspect

K-9 Major was shot and killed April 10, police say.
K-9 Major was shot and killed April 10, police say.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in North Carolina was shot and killed Sunday.

K-9 Major with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was killed during a standoff with an armed robbery suspect.

According to the Granville County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery involving the theft of a vehicle on Saturday. Police could not locate the suspect Saturday, but the following day, officers responded to a report of a suspicious fire at a residence.

During the investigation of the fire, officers determined the armed robbery suspect was possibly hiding under the crawl space of the home. As police tried to clear the crawl space, they were met with gunfire from the suspect and returned fire.

During that time, K-9 Major was struck by gunfire and died. The dog was shot twice with an AK-47 rifle.

K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere.
K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Police requested further assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including a crisis negotiator. The crisis negotiator made contact with the suspect and convinced the man to come out from under the crawl space and surrender to authorities.

Aside from K-9 Major, no law enforcement officers were injured.

The suspect, identified as William Darius Eichelberger, 21, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and released a short time later. He was then taken to the Granville County Magistrate where he was placed under a $250,000 bond.

According to police, Eichelberger was charged with seven felonies, and more charges are forthcoming.

K-9 Major was a 3-year-old German Shepherd and the beloved partner of Corporal Jamie Lariviere. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is holding a celebration of life for Major on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. has been identified by Thomasville PD as the suspect in an officer...
UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been...
FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain
Sedrick Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.
Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance

Latest News

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump’s speech on Jan. 6
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines,...
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
Shaquille O'Neal, a hall-of-fame basketball player, is helping a grieving family in Baton...
Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says
The jobless percentage continued to decrease in the rate come despite employers reportedly...
Florida Jobless Rate Dips to 3.2 Percent
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region