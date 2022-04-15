Advertisement

Man arrested after being stabbed during a fight with his girlfriend

knife with police lights
knife with police lights(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday morning of a man who had been stabbed during a domestic fight with his girlfriend and her son.

Upon JCSO’s arrival, deputies found a white man, Gerald Webb, suffering a non-life-threatening injury from a single laceration to his torso. The man was transported to a medical center for treatment.

During the investigation, JCSO learned that during a fight with the girlfriend, her son tried to separate them, causing a physical fight between the two men.

Webb hit the son and pulled a knife in an attempt to stab him but they were both separated by a friend, according to the press release.

After they were separated, the son pulled his own knife to defend himself and Webb continued to act aggressively. He approached the son again and was injured in the process.

JCSO said it was determined that Webb was the main aggressor and no charges are being filed against the son.

Upon being relieved from the medical center, Webb will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery, including domestic violence, according to JCSO.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. has been identified by Thomasville PD as the suspect in an officer...
UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been...
FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Sedrick Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.
Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance

Latest News

Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta
JPII senior Jhonahan Herrera shows off his new scholarship from Amazon's Future Engineer program.
Tallahassee Senior Wins A Scholarship From Amazon Worth $40,000
Local coach builds a homemade pole vault to train students for track meets.
Track And Field Coach Teaches Students How To Pole Vault In Her Front Yard
Salvation Army food giveaway at local dealership
Salvation Army food giveaway at local dealership