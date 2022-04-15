Man arrested after being stabbed during a fight with his girlfriend

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday morning of a man who had been stabbed during a domestic fight with his girlfriend and her son.

Upon JCSO’s arrival, deputies found a white man, Gerald Webb, suffering a non-life-threatening injury from a single laceration to his torso. The man was transported to a medical center for treatment.

During the investigation, JCSO learned that during a fight with the girlfriend, her son tried to separate them, causing a physical fight between the two men.

Webb hit the son and pulled a knife in an attempt to stab him but they were both separated by a friend, according to the press release.

After they were separated, the son pulled his own knife to defend himself and Webb continued to act aggressively. He approached the son again and was injured in the process.

JCSO said it was determined that Webb was the main aggressor and no charges are being filed against the son.

Upon being relieved from the medical center, Webb will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery, including domestic violence, according to JCSO.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.