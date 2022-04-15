SoMo Walls groundbreaking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A groundbreaking in Tallahassee more than three years in the making work is now officially underway on the SoMo Walls project.

It’s been in the works since 2019 but then delayed by Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

SoMo Walls will redevelop an entire city block from Oakland Avenue to Harrison Street along South Monroe.

This is a redevelopment project for an area of South Monroe street with hopes of drawing more restaurants, bars, businesses, and residents, to the southside.

Located off the corner of Oakland avenue and Monroe street, the SoMo Walls project will be a new entertainment district.

The walls will host 15 rotating wall canvases with eight tenants in an L shape.

“This is the kind of development we have hoped for and planned for on the Southside of Tallahassee for years. We see that this entire corridor is starting to develop and in a way that includes the community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson.

It aims to bring majors arts and entertainment destinations for people to explore.

Art collabs and leasing options are already in the works as Burn Boot Camp and Artist Ian Gallo have signed on.

“We would like to create a retail, restaurant, coffee shop concept interacting with arts and entertainment. So, our goal is to make sure that place making is in the heart of our process, and we bring the community here on site acting with the tenants,” said project developer Bugra Demirel.

Developer Bugra Demirel is focused on using minority or women-owned companies for 35% of the construction budget.

The project is inspired by Wynwood Walls in Miami-Dade County.

Developers hope to be hosting a ribbon cutting early this fall.

