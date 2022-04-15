Tallahassee Senior Wins A Scholarship From Amazon Worth $40,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A surprise of a lifetime.

Jhonathan Herrera, student at John Paul II Catholic High School in Tallahassee, was awarded a$40,000 scholarship from Amazon as a part of their Future Engineer Program

Herrera was surprised by his teachers and staff with the scholarship that also includes a paid internship opportunity with Amazon as well.

Herrera called the surprise a surreal experience as he says he never thought he would be where he is today.

Jhonathan says he thought he was in trouble when he was called into the front office on April 1st but he quickly learned he was one of just 250 high school seniors across the country to receive the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship. The award is worth 40,000 dollars and also will give him a paid internship with the company after his freshman year of college. But what’s even more miraculous, is his journey to his accolades. Herrera says he was deaf and had a speech impediment for a part of his childhood and to overcome those obstacles to be a first generation college student makes everything worth it for him.

“It makes me feel like I’m good enough to do anything I want even though I didn’t have the same resources as someone else with parents that they go to college or do you have money,” explained Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipient Jhonathan Herrera. Anyone to do anything if you just try hard enough because I could sacrifice a lot of time, a lot of things just to get to this moment.”

Herrera says the scholarship along with internship with Amazon gives him a chance to become what his parents predicted he would become. A feat he says is a compliment of their hard-work and he can’t wait to be able to give back and pay it forward. Jhonathan says he will be attending the University of Florida on a full-ride scholarship this fall.

