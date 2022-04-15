Track And Field Coach Teaches Students How To Pole Vault In Her Front Yard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pole vaulting in the front yard.

One of the most unique track and field facilities you’ll ever see is right in our backyard in Monticello and they’re using it to teach kids how to pole vault.

Thursday night, JD Athletics hosted a track meet to help students qualify for state meets and continue their season but finding where to go is the first challenge.

”A lot of them are driving down the dirt road and asking if they’re in the right spot, haha,” joked JD Athletics owner Jazmyn Dennis.

The answer is yes. Former FSU Track and Field athlete Jazmyn Dennis wanted a way to continue practicing during the pandemic while also coaching her athletes.

”I was already coaching at surrounding schools and I decided to take the athletes that are middle school since Leon County doesn’t offer pole vaulting for them, and they came and started jumping and it just kind of grew,” shared Dennis.

Dennis and her boyfriend built the equipment themselves to make for a one of a kind way to train.

”There’s a uniqueness to it and I think the kids gravitate towards that,” explained JD Athletes Parent Pete Rizzo. “Knowing that they’re traveling and really medaling and succeeding knowing that they practice in the woods.”

An experience kids like Max Rizzo feels everyone should try.

.”I think it’s kind of cool,” exclaimed JD Athlete Max Rizzo. “My friend asked me two days ago to see if he could check into it and to see if he could come over but I said it was in the middle of nowhere and he says eh that’s fine.”

Dennis says she’s excited to see the results of her middle and high school athlete’s and what the future has in store.

”Seeing them have fun and getting PR’s and breaking school records. I have one that will be signing to a college this year and it’s just fun seeing them grow as athletes and as people,” said Dennis.

A growth Rizzo believes is a testament of coach Jazmyn’s character.

”A belief in herself and really a belief in the kids. I think it speaks volumes to invest your own money, to invest your own time to find a way to continue that,” explained Rizzo.

Dennis, taking a leap of faith to create change.

Coach Jazmyn says she hopes to continue hosting meets at her home and plans to hold another one in July.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.