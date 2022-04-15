Advertisement

Track And Field Coach Teaches Students How To Pole Vault In Her Front Yard

Local coach builds a homemade pole vault to train students for track meets.
Local coach builds a homemade pole vault to train students for track meets.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pole vaulting in the front yard.

One of the most unique track and field facilities you’ll ever see is right in our backyard in Monticello and they’re using it to teach kids how to pole vault.

Thursday night, JD Athletics hosted a track meet to help students qualify for state meets and continue their season but finding where to go is the first challenge.

”A lot of them are driving down the dirt road and asking if they’re in the right spot, haha,” joked JD Athletics owner Jazmyn Dennis.

The answer is yes. Former FSU Track and Field athlete Jazmyn Dennis wanted a way to continue practicing during the pandemic while also coaching her athletes.

”I was already coaching at surrounding schools and I decided to take the athletes that are middle school since Leon County doesn’t offer pole vaulting for them, and they came and started jumping and it just kind of grew,” shared Dennis.

Dennis and her boyfriend built the equipment themselves to make for a one of a kind way to train.

”There’s a uniqueness to it and I think the kids gravitate towards that,” explained JD Athletes Parent Pete Rizzo. “Knowing that they’re traveling and really medaling and succeeding knowing that they practice in the woods.”

An experience kids like Max Rizzo feels everyone should try.

.”I think it’s kind of cool,” exclaimed JD Athlete Max Rizzo. “My friend asked me two days ago to see if he could check into it and to see if he could come over but I said it was in the middle of nowhere and he says eh that’s fine.”

Dennis says she’s excited to see the results of her middle and high school athlete’s and what the future has in store.

”Seeing them have fun and getting PR’s and breaking school records. I have one that will be signing to a college this year and it’s just fun seeing them grow as athletes and as people,” said Dennis.

A growth Rizzo believes is a testament of coach Jazmyn’s character.

”A belief in herself and really a belief in the kids. I think it speaks volumes to invest your own money, to invest your own time to find a way to continue that,” explained Rizzo.

Dennis, taking a leap of faith to create change.

Coach Jazmyn says she hopes to continue hosting meets at her home and plans to hold another one in July.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. has been identified by Thomasville PD as the suspect in an officer...
UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been...
FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Sedrick Revels said he never thought in a million years that he’d be selected.
Madison man talks about his upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance

Latest News

JPII senior Jhonahan Herrera shows off his new scholarship from Amazon's Future Engineer program.
Tallahassee Senior Wins A Scholarship From Amazon Worth $40,000
Salvation Army food giveaway at local dealership
Salvation Army food giveaway at local dealership
It’s been in the works since 2019 but then delayed by Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.
SoMo Walls groundbreaking
Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. has been identified by Thomasville PD as the suspect in an officer...
UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured