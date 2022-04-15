Advertisement

VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say

Video captured a road rage attack in New Jersey when a driver ran over another person multiple times. (Source: News 12 New Jersey LLC/Viewer handout/CNN)
By Marci Rubin
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - Home surveillance video captured a horrifying road rage attack in New Jersey when a driver ran over another person multiple times.

Vincent Jean, 56, is facing several felonies, including attempted murder, for the situation caught on camera Tuesday.

In a neighbor’s security footage, it appears that Jean runs over the victim in his car, before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.

Investigators said the road rage stemmed from an auto accident Jean got into with the victim just moments before. Jean was backing down a one-way street when he hit the car of a 23-year-old woman.

The woman got out of her vehicle to take photos of the damage, and that’s when police say Jean chased down the woman and ran her over with his car.

Vincent Jean, 56, is facing several felonies, including attempted murder.
Vincent Jean, 56, is facing several felonies, including attempted murder.(News 12 New Jersey LLC/Viewer handout/CNN via CNN Newsource)

Jean was arrested after fleeing the scene.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday with numerous injuries, but she improved to stable condition by Thursday.

Jean is being held in the Union County Jail and has a court appearance set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. has been identified by Thomasville PD as the suspect in an officer...
UPDATE: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer captured
Miles Evora and his attorneys
‘I’m thankful the truth came out’: Tallahassee man awarded $250,000 for wrongful arrest
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
A new sign in front of Westcott Fountain discouraging students from jumping into it has been...
FSU clarifies rules for frolicking in Westcott Fountain
Crash on Miccosukee Road that leaves a car on it's side.
UPDATE: Miccosukkee Roadblock cleared after crash left a car on its side

Latest News

A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid