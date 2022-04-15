Advertisement

VSU African American Museum wins google ad grants award

VSU Copeland African American Museum won google ad grant award.(VSU)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Copeland African American Museum at Valdosta State University has been awarded a Google Ad Grant to enhance and expand its steadfast efforts to preserve and uplift the stories of African Americans.

The award includes a $240,000 credit that may be used to promote the Copeland African American Museum on Google and YouTube, according to Dr. Amy Watson, interim museum director. It also grants the museum access to exclusive training programs aimed at maximizing the museum’s digital visibility, as well as placing the museum on Google Maps.

“We have set really big goals for the museum, and the first thing that went through my mind was, ‘It is really happening. We can do this. We are actually going to accomplish things that once seemed impossible.’”

The Museum’s primary goal with the grant win, according to Watson, is to introduce more people to the museum’s collection and stories.

Watson stated that she encourages schools, churches, and civic groups to consider the museum first when planning a trip because the people and stories in museums are too powerful, and the contributions and successes represented by the artifacts and people in the museum are too significant.

Watson also plans to use the Google Ad Grants money as an experiential learning tool for VSU students working as academic interns, graduate assistants or student assistants at the museum. This encompasses everything from digital ad design to campaign creation and management to grant management.

It’s a dream come true for the Copelands, who have spent more than three decades encouraging people of all ages and ethnicities to examine, explore, and analyze the innovative, creative, and intelligent contributions of African Americans throughout history and to remember, recognize, and celebrate those contributions throughout the year.

The Copeland African American Museum collection spans more than 150 years of history and features more than 75 pieces, which the Copelands began collecting in 1989.

For information about the museum, please visit https://copelandaam.org/.

