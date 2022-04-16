40-year-old Monticello man killed in a single crash
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Saturday morning on North Salt Road and Government Farm Road.
Upon arrival, FHP found a Sedan located off the west shoulder of the roadway around 1:15 a.m.
Jefferson County EMD pronounced that the 40-year-old man was dead on the scene, according to FHP.
This incident case is still an active investigation by the FHP.
