40-year-old Monticello man killed in a single crash

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Saturday morning on North Salt Road and Government Farm Road.

Upon arrival, FHP found a Sedan located off the west shoulder of the roadway around 1:15 a.m.

Jefferson County EMD pronounced that the 40-year-old man was dead on the scene, according to FHP.

This incident case is still an active investigation by the FHP.

