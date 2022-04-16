Advertisement

40-year-old Monticello man killed in a single crash

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Saturday morning on North Salt Road and Government Farm Road.

Upon arrival, FHP found a Sedan located off the west shoulder of the roadway around 1:15 a.m.

Jefferson County EMD pronounced that the 40-year-old man was dead on the scene, according to FHP.

This incident case is still an active investigation by the FHP.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Miccosukee Road that leaves a car on it's side.
UPDATE: Miccosukkee Roadblock cleared after crash left a car on its side
knife with police lights
Man arrested for domestic violence after getting stabbed in a fight with girlfriend
Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Local coach builds a homemade pole vault to train students for track meets.
Track And Field Coach Teaches Students How To Pole Vault In Her Front Yard

Latest News

Crash on Miccosukee Road that leaves a car on it's side.
UPDATE: Miccosukkee Roadblock cleared after crash left a car on its side
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: 14-year-old was behind wheel in fatal Hamilton Co. crash, survivors now stable
Delays are expected due to road blockage.
UPDATE: two killed, including 6-year-old, in Suwannee Co. I-75 crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Two seriously injured in a 4 vehicle crash in Gilchrist County